It’s baby vs. baby in a new promotional short mashing up Family Guy and The Mandalorian and Grogu.

On Monday (May 11), Hulu dropped a crossover clip online to promote The Mandalorian and Grogu by way of another Disney-owned intellectual property.

The clip begins with Din Djarin’s original spacecraft parked outside the Griffins’ house in Quahog. Inside, Grogu sits across from Stewie.

“Thanks for stopping by my planet to teach me the ways of the Force, Grogu,” Stewie tells the orb-eyed alien sitting across from him before extending his hands in an attempt to pull a bowl of grapes over.

After Stewie strains himself and falls onto the floor in his high chair, Grogu effortlessly pulls the grapes toward himself and starts snacking, snapping his hover pram shut on a screaming Peter’s fingers to avoid sharing. Watch below:

READ MORE: Disney Hopeful for Starfighter Amid Mandalorian and Grogu Worry

Reactions to the otherwise innocuous promotional short have been mixed, to say the least.

“This has really convinced me, John Everyman, to see The Mandalorian and Grogu in theaters!” one sarcastic commenter on YouTube weighed in.

Some are less than impressed with the “Disneyfication” of Family Guy, a title long known for its edgy, even controversial humor.

“Old Family Guy would have blown up Grogu for a gag … This is ‘owned by Disney’ Family Guy,” one user tweeted on X.

“Always feels mildly dystopian to see AniDom [Animation Domination] shows acknowledge the fact they’re part of the mouse’s hivemind,” one YouTuber weighed in.

“This is corporate approved slop but still better than whatever super evil corporate approved super slop they would’ve done with The Simpsons,” another person tweeted.

“2 tanking franchises desperately trying to prop up each other. And failing miserably,” someone else wrote.

In fact, “corporate slop” was a general consensus online.

“This commercial has convinced me to go see the movie in theaters. Clearly only an epic would advertise like this, not just some corporate product,” one user wryly commented on YouTube.

“Corporate slop, nobody making this actually enjoyed making it, this is why it’s good that AI will replace all these soul sucked ‘animators,’” another viewer opined. (To be certain, “corporate slop” or not, there is no benefit to AI replacing animators. Just making that clear.)

Others simply found the clip boring — perhaps the worst offense of all.

“You can feel just how unmotivated they were in making this,” one X user tweeted.

Hopefully reactions to the actual movie will be less disillusioned. Little baby Grogu deserves better. (And also snacks. Lots of snacks.)

The Mandalorian and Grogu released in theaters on May 22.

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