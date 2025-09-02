Exciting news for Potterheads: As HBO continues to unveil casting details for their upcoming Harry Potter revival series, a recent Instagram post reveals a long-forgotten Weasley child who was removed from the films will finally make their on-screen debut in the TV show.

Charlie Weasley, the seventh Weasley child (and sixth son) who was omitted from the fantasy films released in the 2000s, will apparently be included in the HBO series, according to an official post on HBO’s Instagram page.

The Instagram post reveals some of the rest of the newly announced cast behind the young Weasley brood.

“The Burrow is nearly full,” the post reads before listing the actors playing siblings Ron, Fred, George, Percy, and Ginny. The caption then teases: “Charlie’s in Romania at the moment but will be joining us soon enough…”

While casting details for eldest brother Bill (played by Domhnall Gleeson in the movies) have yet to be announced, the mention of Charlie (whose casting also has yet to be announced) is highly exciting considering the second-eldest Weasley brother was all but mysteriously missing from the movies as if hit by Hermione’s Obliviate spell.

What Happened to Charlie Weasley?

In the original book series, Charlie, who went to Romania to study dragons after his time at Hogwarts, was a member of the Order of the Phoenix and fought at the Battle of Hogwarts. He served as the best man at his brother Bill’s wedding to Fleur Delacour, and was also present when Harry defeated Lord Voldemort at the end of the Wizarding War.

However, he is never physically in any scenes in the films, having likely been cut due to screentime constraints due to Harry Potter’s sweeping story featuring many characters and subplots.

READ MORE: Harry Potter Director Wants Nothing to Do With HBO Show

That said, the character is briefly mentioned a few times in the movies, including when Ron talks about his brother’s work with dragons in Romania in both Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

A photo of the Weasley family on vacation during their trip to Egypt to visit Bill also features a fleeting glimpse of the otherwise-forgotten Weasley brother in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

Now, it looks like Charlie will finally get his time to shine on screen in HBO’s Harry Potter series.

HBO’s TV series Harry Potter is slated to premiere sometime in 2027 with an eight-episode debut season. The series stars Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, alongside John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, Nick Frost, and more.

