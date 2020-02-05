Vin Diesel Hints ‘Fast 10’ Will Be Split Into Two Movies

“Ride or die. You know what? On second thought? Just ride. No die. If we stop riding, we stop making money. Let’s keep riding.”

For several years now, the stated plan was for the Fast and Furious franchise to climax with an epic tenth film, with it forming the final third of an informal trilogy with The Fate of the Furious and this summer’s F9: The Fast Saga. But now that Vin Diesel’s starting to do some promotion for the film, it appears he might be changing his mind.

Diesel strongly suggested to Total Film (via Games Radar) that Fast 10 may already be conceived as a two-part film like the final Harry Potter or Twilight. His quote:

I started planning for Fast 10 before we started filming Fast 9. Very much so. The universe is so robust and so rich with talent and rich with story that, on one level, it’s totally feasible to have spinoffs, and I think that’s something that is inevitable. Universal deserves it because of how much they’ve invested in this little saga, and it’d be good to give back to Universal. And for the fans, should Fast 10 parts one and two be the conclusion, it would be nice for this world to continue for generations to come.

Fans have already taken to calling Fast and Furious 10 “Fas10 Your Seatbelts.” So it’s time to start coming up with a clever name for Fast 11. Yeah, that one’s a lot tougher. F9 opens in theaters on May 22.