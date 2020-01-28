The ‘Fast and Furious 9’ First Teaser Arrives Online

The full Fast & Furious 9 trailer premieres online on Friday, but the first teaser for the film is available right now. With Hobbs and Shaw spun off in their own franchise called [checks notes] Hobbs & Shaw, this entry features the rest of the main cast, including Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, and of course Vin Diesel. The newest addition to the cast is John Cena.

Fast 9 — yes, this is the ninth one of these movies — continues the story from The Fate of the Furious. Here’s the first teaser for the film:

Not much is known about the plot at this point beyond Vin’s Dominic Toretto being an Extremely Good Dad, but Charlize Theron is expected to return as Cipher, the villain of The Fate of the Furious. (That doesn’t necessarily mean she’s the villain of this movie; Fast bad guys have a habit of turning face after a movie or two.)

Diesel also shared a new poster for the film:

Universal

The Fast franchise is very spiritual, as you can see. (Also is the technical title of this movie Fast 9: The Fast Saga?) Fast & Furious 9 opens in theaters on May 22, 2020.