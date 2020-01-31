Dominic Toretto is now a father. And as such, he can no longer live his life a quarter mile at a time. Those are his words! We’re not making this up.

What is a street racer turned international bank robber turned authorized agent of a covert military organization operated by the United States government to do? Even with Dom’s newfound responsibility and change of heart, the Fast and Furious franchise rolls on. The latest film — with the evocative title F9: The Fast Saga — is not just a shadow remake of Mister Mom. No, even if Vin Diesel claims he’s not living his life a quarter mile at a time, he’s still got lots of action and chases and car nonsense to contend with.

He’s also got his brother to fight with — played by, uh John Cena — and a huge surprise returning character. Watch the first full F9 trailer here:

The film’s synopsis:

Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena, next year’s The Suicide Squad).

F9 opens in theaters on May 22, 2020. We’re just gonna watch this GIF of Vin Diesel catching a car until then.