‘Fatal Attraction’ Is Now a TV Series – Watch the First Teaser

Iconic ’80s thriller Fatal Attraction is getting a series adaptation, premiering in April on Paramount+. While the original film starred Michael Douglas and Glenn Close, the series will feature Joshua Jackson and Lizzy Caplan in the starring roles. Both projects are based on a short film by James Dearden, which revolves around an extramarital affair with deadly consequences.

Filming for the series began during the summer of 2022, after the series announcement back in 2021. In fact, Paramount has a number of new programs coming out based on various successful films from their back catalog. icluding Flashdance, The Italian Job, Love Story, and The Parallax View. The original film was not only a huge box-office hit in its day, it was nominated for Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Film Editing categories. And it became such an era-defining hit that it inspired a host of knockoff erotic thrillers.

Our two main characters are Alex Forrest and Dan Gallagher portrayed by Caplan and Jackson respectively. Gallagher is a successful lawyer who's happily married, living in Manhattan. As a result of his work, he meets Forrest. The two end up having an affair while Gallagher's family is out of town. At first, it was mutually understood that it would just be a one-off thing and that they shouldn't contact each other afterward. Unfortunately, it doesn't quite work out that way in Alex's head. She grows obsessed with Gallagher and becomes increasingly unhinged.

You can watch the trailer for the new Fatal Attraction series below:

Paramount+’s Fatal Attraction series premieres on April 30th.

