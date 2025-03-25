Death Is Coming in the ‘Final Destination Bloodlines’ Trailer

Before horror movie legend Tony Todd passed away late last year after a battle with cancer, he filmed a final appearance for the Final Destination franchise. Todd had appeared in three prior Final Destination films as funeral director William Bludworth, who emerges as one of the experts on death and its peculiar rules in the long-running series about groups of teens who inadvertently survive accidents that were meant to kill them, only to find grisly improbable fates elsewhere.

The latest trailer for the new Final Destination, Bloodlines, features an appearance from Todd as Bludworth. It also lays out the premise of this movie: Once again, someone manages to evade a certain demise via a premonition. Years later, death comes for her family — one which should never had existed in the first place had she died as she was initially supposed to. After that, it’s hide your lawn mowers and blenders, and really anything with large spinning blades.

You can watch the new Final Destination Bloodlines trailer below:

Here is the latest Final Destination sequel’s official synopsis:

The newest chapter in New Line Cinema’s bloody successful franchise takes audiences back to the very beginning of Death’s twisted sense of justice—“Final Destination Bloodlines.” Plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, college student Stefanie heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all.

Final Destination Bloodlines is scheduled to open in theaters on May 16.

