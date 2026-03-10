Confirming what the fans have been hoping to see for months, the Academy Awards has announced that the voices of Kpop Demon Hunters — EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Reri Ami — will sing the group’s big (and Oscar-nominated) hit “Golden” on this year’s broadcast.

According to the Academy Awards’ press release, the segment devoted to Kpop Demon Hunters “begins with a fusion of traditional Korean instrumentalists and dance, celebrating the folklore and cultural inspiration that anchors the story behind this animated blockbuster. As part of this experience, Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami, the singing voices behind HUNTR/X, will perform the Oscar®-nominated original song “Golden” from the film.”

KPop Demon Hunters"/>Netflix KPop Demon Hunters"/>Netflix loading...

READ MORE: The Worst Oscar Best Picture Winners Ever

The Oscars will also feature a performance inspired by the music of Sinners, which will feature a performance of “I Lied To You” by Miles Caton and Raphael Saadiq, plus appearances by Misty Copeland, Eric Gales, Buddy Guy, Brittany Howard, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Jayme Lawson, Li Jun Li, Bobby Rush, Shaboozey and Alice Smith in what the show billed as “an homage to the film’s singular visual style.”

They also announced additional music by Josh Groban and the Los Angeles Master Chorale.

Given the enormous popularity of Kpop Demon Hunters on Netflix and in theaters, and the success of the film’s soundtrack online, it would be an enormous upset if anything other than “Golden” wins this year’s Best Original Song category. In addition to “I Lied to You,” the other nominees in the category are “Dear Me” from Diane Warren: Relentless, “Sweet Dreams of Joy” from Viva Verdi! and “Train Dreams” from Train Dreams.

The 98th Academy Awards will take place this Sunday, March 15 and will air live on ABC and Hulu. This year’s broadcast is hosted by Conan O’Brien.