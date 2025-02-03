‘Final Destination’ Is Back In First ‘Bloodlines’ Trailer

Most long-running film franchises are based on a character. Batman. Superman. Harry Potter. Freddy Krueger. James Bond. Luke Skywalker and his pals. Indiana Jones. And so on.

Final Destination is one of the few franchises I can think of that’s not based on a popular character, or even an ongoing story that follows multiple characters through the years. It’s about a quirky concept: People who somehow escape certain doom who then wind up dying anyway through coincidences and unhappy accidents so convoluted they make Rube Goldberg look chill.

The concept is endlessly renewable, because it doesn’t rely on characters (most of whom die in each new movie). Insert some new people, hatch up some inventive new ways for them to kick the bucket, and you’re ready to roll cameras.

And thus: Here is the sixth film in the saga, Final Destination Bloodlines. The title suggests some sort of connection to the earlier films’ characters, as if dying in horrible ways is somehow hereditary. But really that’s not what anyone is going to go to see it for. They’re going to see tattoo artists get pulled by their noses into ceiling fans.

Check out the first trailer for the film below:

READ MORE: The Best “Elevated Horror” Movies Ever

Bloodlines marks the first new Final Destination movie in 14 years. The original Final Destination premiered in 2000, directed by James Wong and written by Wong, Glen Morgan, and Jeffrey Reddick. The story of the new film was co-written by Spider-Man series director Jon Watts.

Here is the new Final Destination’s official synopsis:

The newest chapter in New Line Cinema’s bloody successful franchise takes audiences back to the very beginning of Death’s twisted sense of justice—“Final Destination Bloodlines.” Plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, college student Stefanie heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all.

Final Destination Bloodlines is scheduled to open in theaters and IMAX on May 16.

Get our free mobile app