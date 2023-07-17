‘Golden Bachelor’ Reveals Star of Senior Dating Series

You can’t teach an old dog new tricks. But can you teach him to be a romantic reality TV star?

We shall soon find out. Because this fall ABC is unveiling a new twist on their long-running reality dating series The Bachelor: A version of the show starring a senior citizen. They’re calling this spinoff The Golden Bachelor, and they’ve also revealed that the show’s first title star is “retired restaurateur and doting father and grandfather, Gerry [GAIR-ee] Turner.”

ABC’s official site claims Gerry [GAIR-ee] “lives in his dream house on a beautiful lake in Indiana” and is “often busy hosting barbecues, playing pickleball, cheering on his favorite Chicago sports teams, four-wheeling and spending time with friends and family at restaurants and local haunts.” He was married to his high school sweetheart for 43 years, until she “suddenly fell ill and passed away in 2017.”

Now, he’s headlining The Golden Bachelor, presumably for the “right reasons.” You can watch the first teaser for the show below:

Here is the official synopsis for The Golden Bachelor:

After more than 20 years of fostering young love on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, The Golden Bachelor showcases a whole new kind of love story — one for the golden years. On this all-new unscripted series, one hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life. The women arriving at the mansion have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss and laughter, hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities. In the end, will our Golden man turn the page to start a new chapter with the woman of his dreams?

The Golden Bachelor will premiere on ABC in the fall. (The network has yet to reveal an official air date for the first episode.)

