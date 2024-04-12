‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ CinemaCon Footage Breakdown

Marvel came to CinemaCon hoping to reassure movie theaters and the media that they have some big things on the horizon. They presented footage from next year’s Captain America: Brave New World, as well as nine minutes of scenes from this summer’s one big Marvel Cinematic Universe project: Deadpool & Wolverine.

None of this footage has been released online yet. But ScreenCrush was at CinemaCon, and we’re here to tell you everything they showed. We’ll reveal who the new President of the United States is in Brave New World, how Harrison Ford fits into the MCU, and talk about all nine minutes of Deadpool & Wolverine, including what Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool is doing at the start of the movie (spoiler alert: not superhero stuff!), how he got new hair in the movie, and how he winds up at the Time Variance Authority.

Check out our discussion of Marvel’s CinemaCon footage below:

