Blumhouse Posts ‘Five Nights At Freddy’s’ First Look Photo

Five Nights At Freddy's, often abbreviated as FNAF, is a hugely popular horror game series. Blumhouse is cashing in, and now we have an authentic look at it.

The series was created as an app by Scott Cawthon, who wrote and programmed the first entry in the series in 6 months. The story behind its development is actually a very interesting one.

Initially, Scott Cawthon created Christian-oriented games. Five Nights At Freddy's was born out of an earlier game, called Chipper and Sons Lumber Co. While it was intended to be a family-friendly outing, it ended up terrifying players inadvertently.

Cawthon was initially unhappy with that reception until he went out of his way to make something intentionally scary. Five Nights At Freddy's was released, and it quickly went viral after gaining a large player base among Let's Players. As the game picked up steam, Cawthon continued producing sequels and spin-offs until an entire media empire was born.

There have been unofficial attempts to adapt Five Nights At Freddy's loosely, such as the 2021 action horror comedy Willy's Wonderland. That being said, Scott Cawthon is working closely with Blumhouse to make this film as accurate a representation of the source material as can be.

"Universal Pictures will release Blumhouse’s FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S on Friday, October 27, 2023 wide. The film will also premiere day-and-date with theatrical on Peacock. About FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S

Can you survive five nights? The terrifying horror game phenomenon becomes a blood-chilling cinematic event, as Blumhouse— the producer of M3GAN, The Black Phone and The Invisible Man— brings Five Nights at Freddy’s to the big screen. The film follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the night shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to make it through. Starring Josh Hutcherson (Ultraman, The Hunger Games franchise), Matthew Lillard (Good Girls, Scream), Elizabeth Lail (You, Mack & Rita), Kat Conner Sterling (We Have A Ghost, 9-1-1), Piper Rubio (Holly & Ivy, Unstable) and Mary Stuart Masterson (Blindspot, Fried Green Tomatoes). Five Nights at Freddy’s is directed by Emma Tammi (The Wind, Blood Moon) and is written by Scott Cawthon, Emma Tammi and Seth Cuddeback. The film’s iconic animatronic characters will be created by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop. Five Nights at Freddy’s is produced by Jason Blum and Scott Cawthon. The film’s executive producers are Bea Sequeira, Russell Binder and Christopher H. Warner. Universal Pictures presents a Blumhouse production, in association with Striker Entertainment".