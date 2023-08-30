‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ Goes From Limited To Full Release

Killers of the Flower Moon is an upcoming film from Martin Scorsese, starring the usual suspects. Luckily, although it is an Apple film and will be streaming on Apple TV+, you will also get a chance to catch it in theaters.

Initially, the plan was to have the movie released at a limited number of theaters across the country. Instead, they’ve decided to put more of the marketing budget into a wide release. The plot of the movie centers around a number of murders committed against the Osage Nation during the 1920s. A large oil field was found on their land, and whites wanted the wealth the oil would generate for themselves. The movie is based on a book by David Grann, which is in turn based on a true story.

So far, the film has only really been shown at the Cannes Film Festival back in May of this year. While there, it received a standing ovation.

Here is the most recent trailer for Killers of the Flower Moon:

The film has received nothing but critical acclaim so far. Killers of the Flower Moon will debut in theaters on October 20, and from there, it'll appear on Apple TV+ streaming at an as-yet unannounced date in the future. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, John Lithgow, and Brendan Fraser.

