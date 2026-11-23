Ben Stiller turns 61 on November 30. That’s four years older than Robert De Niro was when the pair teamed for 2000’s Meet the Parents, the amusingly relatable comedy of manners about a neurotic male nurse trying to win over his girlfriend’s disapproving father. The passage of time alone offers a no-brainer premise for a franchise-reviving legacyquel: Stiller’s Greg Focker is now the disapproving dad looking suspiciously at his beloved child’s significant other.

It’s also a stronger concept than either of the earlier Meet the Parents sequels, and a stronger movie overall. That said, it does also share the earlier sequels’ instinct to overcompensate for their lack of originality with absurd setpieces that push famous moments from the first Parents into the land of utter implausibility.

Focker In-Law is at its best at its simplest and most recognizably human, with control-freak father Greg grappling with the realization that his beloved son Henry (Skyler Gisondo) is about to pop the question to his girlfriend Olivia (Ariana Grande-Butera). The news hits Greg particularly hard after he and Olivia have an anti-meet-cute on an airplane involving an illicit visit to the first-class cabin, stolen birth-control pills, and a handsy flight attendant. (Those who remember Meet the Parents will recall Greg’s consistent troubles in and around airports.)

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Meet the Parents took place around a family wedding; Focker In-Law reassembles the characters (including Greg’s endlessly patient wife Pam, played by Teri Polo) at an 80th birthday party for Greg’s intimidating father-in-law (and former CIA agent) Jack Byrnes (De Niro). While Jack shows off his new home gym and impressive octogenarian physique, Greg finds himself at odds with Olivia. The gauntlet he puts her through strongly resembles Jack’s tests for Greg 25 years earlier. And yes, Jack’s old lie detector — so effectively deployed in Meet the Parents that they put it on the film’s poster — gets trotted out for another appearance.

Many of Focker In-Law’s strongest scenes echo Meet the Parents without copycatting it too closely. A hyper-competitive bike race between Greg, Olivia, and Jack, for example, is like the earlier sequence where Greg got so caught up in a game of pool volleyball that he inadvertently smashed his future sister-in-law in the face. Some of In-Law’s weaker beats, on the other hand, try a little too hard to replicate stuff from the original almost verbatim, like a cameo by Jack’s beloved (but now dead) cat Jinx, or a return appearance from Owen Wilson as Kevin, Pam’s ex-boyfriend who still carries a torch for her all these years later, and who always finds new ways to casually emasculate Greg.

The thing that powers Focker In-Law through its occasionally outlandish plotting are the performances. Although Stiller’s high-strung Greg has always been the franchise’s central figure, he’s often upstaged by De Niro, who remains the series’ secret weapon as the unflappable Jack. He delivers most of Focker In-Law’s biggest laughs with little more than sideways glances and nearly imperceptible grimaces at to Greg’s parade of humiliations.

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Director John Hamburg’s screenplay gives De Niro a little bit of a B-plot about his new fitness obsession and a German shepherd he adopted from the local police department (they deemed the pooch “too aggressive”), but those elements really don’t add much to the overall narrative. De Niro makes a meal out of every arched eyebrow and droll bit of dialogue anyway. He always works well with the best newcomer in the cast: Eduardo Franco as the boyfriend of Greg’s daughter, Sam (Beanie Feldstein). Although Franco’s role is fairly minor as well, his quirky line readings and spacey onscreen presence brings a novel energy to this long-running series.

As for Grande-Butera, her role is a strange fit — perhaps by design. Olivia works as a life coach but, like Jack Byrnes, she has a bit of a secret identity; she was previously an FBI hostage negotiator. Men constantly underestimate her intelligence and tenacity, she says, because of her youth and her looks. (Grande-Butera is 33 years old.)

Olivia’s perky presence (and her gift for psychological warfare) should be ideal for the sort of discomfort comedy that powers each Fockers installment. But Stiller and Grande-Butera never quite find the hilariously awkward rhythm that Stiller and De Niro have mined for 25 years, and apart from being a helicopter parent from hell, the film doesn’t do a great job of explaining why Greg would be so against his son marrying a beautiful, intelligent, gainfully employed woman. (It also doesn’t make clear what Olivia sees in Henry, who doesn’t have much of a personality or drive, and exists largely as a floppy-haired punching bag for the other characters.)

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There’s enough grounded, winning moments between Stiller and De Niro to keep Focker In-Law from tipping into disastrous territory, and the final scenes, for all their over-the-top wackiness, deliver a surprisingly satisfying and sentimental conclusion. Basically by default, it’s the best of the Meet the Parents sequels. But if you’ve met the Fockers repeatedly through the years, you know: That’s not exactly a compliment.

Additional Thoughts:

-Before you write me a stern email: While “father-in-law” is spelled with two hypens, the title of this movie, Focker In-Law, only contains one hyphen. The studio even sent a clarifying email ensuring critics’ coverage got the name right — even though that name is grammatically incorrect.

-Although Focker In-Law is ostensibly set at a family reunion, there are a few notable absences in the cast. Neither of Greg’s parents, played in the two previous Fockers by Barbra Streisand and Dustin Hoffman, appear. And I’m not sure there’s a single mention of Pam’s black-sleep brother Denny. I guess that dude got booted out of Jack’s “circle of trust.”

-Meet the Parents was a big hit, but did you know 2004’s Meet the Fockers was one of the biggest comedy movies in history? It grossed $522 million worldwide, well over $900 million when adjusted for inflation. So yeah, that’s why they keep bringing this series back.

RATING: 5/10

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