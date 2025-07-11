DC Considering Two Potential ‘Superman’ TV Spinoffs

James Gunn is reportedly considering spinoff shows for at least two characters from his new Superman film.

The Wall Street Journal reports the director is eyeing potential TV spinoffs for superhero Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi) and plucky Daily Planet photojournalist Jimmy Olsen (Skyler Gisondo), respectively.

Warner Bros. is apparently considering Superman their “launchpad” for a whole new, post-DCEU cinematic universe that is already set to include a Green Lantern TV show called Lanterns, a Supergirl spinoff film, and multiple Batman films.

Lanterns and Supergirl are scheduled to release sometime in 2026.

Other upcoming projects include Peacemaker Season 2 and a Wonder Woman prequel TV series called Paradise Lost.

DC Studios co-CEO Gunn, who directed the MCU's Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy for Disney, first announced he was working on a film project focused on a young Superman/Clark Kent back in 2022.

The filmmaker has directed, written, and/or produced a number of film and television projects for DC, including 2021's The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker, and HBO Max's animated series Creature Commandos.

Gunn, along with DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran, plan to revamp the DC Universe with two live-action films, at least one animated film, two live-action TV shows, and two animated TV shows per year.

Superman stars David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as determined reporter Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as billionaire bad guy Lex Luthor.

The film was made on a $225 million budget and as of opening day (July 11) has made $40.3 million at the box office. The movie currently holds an 82 percent critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

