Home Alone has evolved past popular kids movie into an all-time holiday classic. Just ask my daughter. She’ll tell you: A little kid bludgeoning two idiot crooks in the groin for 90 minutes? That’s a high-water mark for cinema that has yet to be duplicated.

The enduring power of Home Alone is all around us. McDonald’s just announced they were doing a Home Alone tie-in meal this holiday season — and they got Macaulay Culkin to star in the commercial for the promo as his Home Alone character. Whenever you see an actor do stuff like this you have to wonder: Are they interested in making a whole legacyquel?

Apparently so! Deadline reports that Culkin pitched his own idea for a new Home Alone sequel to Disney, and the film is now “in early works” at the studio.

“As a father now, Culkin had an interesting take as to where his Kevin McCallister would go now that he’s older and wiser, having survived abandonment and burglars as a child,” they write.

(This is absurd. Kevin didn’t survive abandonment and burglars as a child. He survived abandonment and burglars as a child twice.)

Here is that Culkin McDonald’s Home Alone ad, by the way.

READ MORE: Macaulay Culkin Reprises Home Alone Role For McDonald’s Commercial

If the thought of a new Home Alone wasn’t intriguing enough Deadline also reports that Culkin is now working on the project with writer/producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, the duo behind countless comedies including Superbad, Pineapple Express, and This Is the End, plus the hit TV series The Studio.

Culkin starred in Home Alone and one earlier sequel, 1992’s Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. After that, 20th Century Fox (and later Disney) extended the franchise multiple times without him, bringing in new cute kids to fend off their homes from other clumsy thieves. None of the films without Culkin had anywhere near the impact that the first two did, and continue to have. Disney just recently extended the concept into animation, with a Mickey’s Home Alone debuting later this month on Disney+.

Being left home alone is either a child’s greatest dream, or their worst nightmare. For an adult, that’s just another Tuesday night. But I suppose if Kevin himself is the parent and his own child is the one left home alone that could be interesting. (Although if you were abandoned multiple times by your distracted parents, wouldn’t you be the most overprotective helicopter parent in the history of the world??)

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