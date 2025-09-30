Ben Stiller Launches His Own Soda Brand

Ben Stiller. Actor. Filmmaker. Comedian. Soda?

No longer content to dominate the worlds of film and television, Stiller has branched out into the beverage industry, launching his own line of “Stiller’s Soda.”

According to the company’s official website, Stiller created the product because he “truly loves soda. In fact, he always has. That’s why he created a range of healthy carbonated beverages, inspired by the classic flavors of old, that are seriously good to drink. So if you’re looking for soda that’s all natural, low in calories, and tastes exactly like soda... that’s us!”

At launch there are three Stiller’s Soda flavors: Lemon Lime, Shirley Temple, and Root Beer.

Stiller himself appears in the brand’s first commercial, which if nothing else, certainly has a very quirky sense of humor.

According to the nutrition facts on the label, each can of Stiller’s Soda contains 30 calories, with seven grams of sugar, regardless of the flavor. Each one is sweetened with organic cane sugar. The label of each can boasts that it is “The World’s Refreshing-est Soda” and, much like Stiller’s authentic onscreen performances, contains “No Fake Stuff.”

Celebrities serving as spokesmen for soda is nothing new. When I was a kid, I only knew who Ray Charles was because he appeared on Diet Pepsi ads. (It was the right one, baby, uh huh.) But launching your own brand of drinks is a bit more unusual. The move puts Stiller among the likes of stars like Paul Newman, the actor whose Newman’s Own line of foods includes coffees, teas, and assorted juice drinks. (As we all know, Paul Newman was famous for two things in his day: His rugged onscreen masculinity, and his refreshing Orange Mango Tango fruit juice cocktail.)

Stiller’s Soda is currently available on Amazon, and in some stores in the New York City area. (Their website contains a store locator if you live in the Tri-State area.) Each Stiller’s Soda 12-pack costs $29.99; you can get 12 cans of a single flavor, or a variety pack.

