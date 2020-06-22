Since its publication in the 1940s and ’50s, Isaac Asimov’s Foundation has been one of the most influential and widely-read science-fiction series of all time. Despite its popularity, though, the series has never been adapted for film or television, even as many of the texts it inspired became among the most successful sci-fi stories of all time. Finally, Foundation gets its own chance when it becomes the next big series from Apple’s Apple TV+ streaming service.

Apple’s version stars Lee Pace and Jared Harris, and comes from David Goyer who, the trailer reminds us, was the co-writer of Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight movies. Watch the first teaser here:

I have to say, I’m kind of shocked by the part where Goyer insists that Apple, the technology company, is very much in line with Asimov’s philosophies, as some sort of bizarre justification for the company adapting the book series now for their streaming service. Did psychohistory predict the iPhone? Who knows; anyway, here’s the official synopsis for Foundation:

The future begins in 2021. Based on the award-winning novels by Isaac Asimov, Foundation chronicles a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire.

Foundation premieres next year on Apple TV+. Will it be the killer original that finally gets people interested in the service? We’ll see.