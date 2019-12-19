It’s Official: A Fourth ‘Jackass’ Movie Will Be Out in 2021

The cinematic gods have spoken — we're getting a new Jackass movie in 2021, as confirmed by Paramount Studios. This'll be the fourth film in the franchise.

The only details we have so far, according to Deadline, are that the upcoming movie will be out March 5, 2021, as a continuation in the series from 2010's Jackass 3D. Sadly, it'll be the first one without Ryan Dunn after his sudden death in 2011.

Despite doubts that another project would come from the cast, Jackass star Steve-O told Loudwire himself back in July that the fourth movie would happen once co-star Johnny Knoxville was ready to dedicate himself to it.

“The Jackass 4 question … I just felt that Knoxville, for some reason, just wasn’t up for it," he said. "Then there’s the health of certain people, which I think is a concern as well. Of course, there’s our age. Maybe the ship has sailed, but I can’t say with certainty that I feel that way anymore."

The comedy originally appeared as a television show on MTV, which aired from 2000 to 2002. Seeing as this coming year marks its 20th anniversary, it seems to be the perfect time to commemorate the stunt series.

