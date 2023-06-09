The DC Extended Universe is about to get wrapped up and rebooted in The Flash which will bid a farewell to longtime DC movie characters like Ben Affleck’s Batman, and usher in a new DC Universe thanks to the timestream meddling of Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen.

There have been a lot of movies in the DCEU to date: Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad, Wonder Woman, Justice League, Aquaman, Shazam!, Birds of Prey, Wonder Woman 1984, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, The Suicide Squad, Black Adam, and Shazam! Fury of the Gods. That’s a lot of movies and heroes to remember and take in before The Flash, so if you’re under a time crunch (or you don’t have the powers of the Fastest Man Alive and can watch things on super-speed) our latest DC video will get you prepped for the movie in record time: All 16 movies recapped in just 14 minutes. Watch it below:

The Flash is scheduled to open in theaters on June 16, 2023.

