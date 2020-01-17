In what can only be described as a meeting of two great pop culture titans, we have finally received visual evidence that George Lucas is aware of the existence of The Mandalorian’s Baby Yoda. Series creator Jon Favreau tweet a photo of Baby Yoda meeting Star Wars creator George Lucas on the set of Season 2 of The Mandalorian.

Behold:

He was Yoda’s father(ish) so I guess that makes him Grandpa George? What do you think they talked about? (I’m guessing Lucas led with “Baby Yoda, why are you not CGI?”) Lucas isn’t too busy these days since Disney bought his company; do you think we could get him to play the role of Baby Yoda’s nanny in Season 2? After the end of Season 1, he could use one.

Baby Yoda and the Mandalorian — how long before they rename the show, two weeks? — returns to Disney+ with new episodes this fall. Also, that picture has been retweeted 95,000 times. 95,000! If this is the first time you’re seeing it, where the hell have you been?