‘Get Out’ Is Returning to Theaters For Free This President’s Day

Pour yourself some tea; Get Out is returning to theaters. If you somehow missed Jordan Peele ’s excellent horror thriller last year, first of all, you should feel ashamed of yourself. But thankfully Peele is giving you another chance, and giving fans of the film an opportunity to enjoy it once more on the big screen.

To celebrate its one-year anniversary and thank fans for helping it break one box office record after another , Universal is rereleasing the film for one day, for free. Yes, you read that right; a free movie with no strings attached! This coming Monday, President’s Day, 55 select AMC Theaters will show the film at no cost. Peele shared the news with a trailer announcement on Twitter:

If you want to see the film, you’ll have to show up in person for a ticket the day of. According to the website for the rerelease, tickets will be available on a “first-come, first-served basis” and can be picked up when box offices open on February 19. So you likely won’t need to wait in line all day, but just show up bright and early to grab a ticket. Head to getoutoneyearlater.com to see which theater locations are participating. You won’t wanna miss this, especially if Get Out sweeps at the Oscars – its recent WGA Awards win suggests it could have a clearer shot at Best Picture now – and you’re left wishing you caught it on the big screen once more.