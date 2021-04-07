Everyone knows the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man, the giant, gooey avatar of interdimensional evil who was the show-stopping final baddie in the original Ghostbusters. Mr. Stay-Puft became an iconic ’80s villain, becoming a best-selling toy, showing up on all kinds of merchandise, and even getting his own actual marshmallows. (The brand was originally invented for the original Ghostbusters film by writers Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis.)

It appears that while Stay-Puft did not return in Ghostbusters II or the recent Ghostbusters reboot, he is making an appearance, in a way, in the upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the long-awaited second sequel to that original 1984 Ghostbusters. Only this time, instead of a giant marshmallow man, he’s tiny. And there are a million of him.

A new clip from Afterlife posted to Twitter introduces the “Mini-Pufts,” which a Tweet from the official Ghostbusters account describes as “sweet” but “savage.” In the clip, Paul Rudd’s character is shopping in a supermarket when he comes across the snack aisle, where a bag of Stay-Puft marshmallows suddenly comes to life and... well... I think you can probably guess what happens next:

Presumably, the actual film will explain why marshmallows have suddenly gained sentience and are intent on destroying supermarket shoppers. (The original Stay-Puft was just the form that was accidentally chosen for Gozer’s arrival on Earth by one of the Ghostbusters. He wasn’t, like, a ghost of all the marshmallows eaten on Earth.) Whatever the reason, this mostly feels like a studio executive saw Baby Yoda and was like “How do we Baby Yoda-ify Ghostbusters?” And it’ll probably work! They are very cute! I fully expect to see Mini-Pufts for sale everywhere later this fall. Ghostbusters: Afterlife premieres in theaters on November 11.

Gallery — The Weirdest Ghostbusters Merchandise We’ve Ever Seen: