When there’s something blue in your neighborhood, who you gonna call?

Well, that depends on what kind of blue something we’re talking about. It could be this guy, for example.) But if it looks like the big blue blobby guy above, you’re gonna call the Ghostbusters — because that big blue blobby guy above is “Muncher,” one of the new ghosts from the upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

As first spotted by Ghostbusters News, the character got a sneak preview on a recent episode of MasterChef Junior Spain, which featured a Ghostbusters-related challenge, and an impressive recreation of Muncher beside the famous Ecto-1 car. Ghostbusters News has more images of him and from the episode.

Muncher previously appeared in a very brief cameo in the Ghostbusters: Afterlife trailer, and he’s also been spotted on some merchandise for the upcoming movie, which was originally supposed to come out last summer before coronavirus-related delays. We only pray no one says “He munched me,” in the movie.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is the long-awaited sequel to Ghostbusters II, reuniting the surviving original cast including Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts. This time, they’re in supporting roles to new characters played by Carrie Coon, Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, and McKenna Grace, who discover Egon Spengler’s old Ghostbusters equipment in their Oklahoma home. The movie was directed by Jason Reitman, son of original Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman.

After another just-announced delay, Ghostbusters: Afterlife is now scheduled for release on November 11, 2021. You can watch the Ghostbusters: Afterlife segment from MasterChef Junior Spain below.