‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ First Reviews Praise an Epic Monster Brawl

Whoever wins, we also win, apparently.

That’s because the first reviews for Adam Wingard’s Godzilla vs. Kong hit the web and they are generally very positive. The film — which combines Legendary’s Godzilla franchise with its King Kong from Kong: Skull Island — apparently delivers the gigantic-scale monster action you expect from a movie with that sort of title. The critics who tweeted reviews so far claim the action is bright and clear and fun.

Admittedly, they were less enthused with the non-monster cast, something that’s proved to be an ongoing problem for the modern Godzilla franchise. This time the human actors include Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, and Brian Tyree Henry. As talented as all those people are, several critics mentioned that their parts of the movie are “still bad” or “the weakest” out of all of Legendary’s monster movies. But hey, are you going to see Godzilla vs. Kong to watch the title characters punch each other in the face, or to hear Alexander Skarsgard and Millie Bobby Brown exchange meaningful dialogue? That’s what we thought.

Here’s a sampling of the early Godzilla vs. Kong reviews:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Legends collide as Godzilla and Kong, the two most powerful forces of nature, clash on the big screen in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into fantastic uncharted terrain, unearthing clues to the Titans’ very origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever.

Godzilla vs. Kong will be available on HBO Max and in theaters on March 31.

