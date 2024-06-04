Max Is Raising Its Prices

If you pay for Max with no ads, the cost of your subscription is going up. Immediately.

Max announced today that both their monthly and yearly ad-free plans are going up. The change is effective as of today, June 4.

If you’re already subscribed to a yearly plan, the price change won’t be reflected until the end of your current subscription. If you pay month to month, however, you’re going to see the increase the next time you’re billed.

Here are the new prices:

Ad-Free: $16.99 per month (formerly $15.99) / $169.99 per year (formerly $149.99)

$16.99 per month (formerly $15.99) / $169.99 per year (formerly $149.99) Ultimate Ad-Free: $20.99 per month (formerly $19.99) / $209.99 per year (formerly $199.99)

The ultimate ad-free tier gives users more simultaneous streams compared to the regular ad-free, and the option to download up to 100 hours worth of movies or shows.

If you pay for Max with ads, you will see no change in price for the moment. That plan still costs $9.99 per month, or $99.99 for a year of Max.

The news of the price increase comes right as Max is about to launch the second season of arguably its biggest show, the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon. The new episodes debut on June 16. So if you’re committed to watching this series weekly and you don’t already have a Max subscription that runs through the year, you’re going to have to pay more than you were planning to catch new Dragon shows.

For sake of comparison, Netflix’s current prices (per month) are $6.99 with ads, $15.49 without ads, or $22.99 for the “premium” plan, which is the equivalent of Max’s “ultimate” tier, with four simultaneous viewers at once, plus downloads on more devices, etc. Disney+ with ads costs $7.99 a month; without is $13.99 a month, or $139.99 annually. They also offer various bundles where you can add on Hulu or ESPN+ as well.

