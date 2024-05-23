Everything New on Max in June 2024

You wanted more House of the Dragon? You got more House of the Dragon. The hit Game of Thrones prequel returns with its second season this June on Max.

Also coming to Max next month: A new comedy special from Hacks’ Hannah Einbinder, a documentary about Broadway’s Slave Play, a doc on rock legend and Sopranos star Stevie Van Zandt, and an intriguing documentary series about the backstage drama at a long-running Renaissance Fair.

Here’s the full list of titles coming to Max in June 2024:

June 1

50/50 (2011)

America's Sweethearts (2001)

American Heist (2014)

Bandits (2015)

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore (2010)

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of The Dawn Treader (2010)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

Demolition (2015)

The Disaster Artist (2017)

Evil Dead (2013)

Fright Night (1985)

Generation Por Que? (2021)

Hope Springs (2012)

House at the End of the Street (2012)

Into the Blue (2005)

Into the Blue 2: The Reef (2009)

The Invention of Lying (2009)

Jessica's Big Little World, Season 1D (Cartoon Network)

Krampus (2015)

Life After (2017)

Mamma Mia! (2008)

Marmaduke (2010)

Minari (2020)

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008)

Open Water (2003)

Open Water 2: Adrift (2006)

Open Water 3: Cage Dive (2017)

The Other Guys (2010)

Overlord (1975)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 (2015)

Ride Along 2 (2016)

Shadows (2020)

Shining Through (1992)

The Skin I Live In (2011)

Spaceship Earth (2020)

Splice (2009)

Sugar (2008)

The Time Traveler's Wife (2009)

Trixie Motel: Drag Me Home, Season 1

Uncut Gems (2019)

Urban Legend (1998)

User Zero (2020)

Wanted (2008)

June 2

Craig of the Creek, Season 6A (Cartoon Network)

Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse, Season 1 (Magnolia)

Mecum Presents: Automotive Archaeology, Season 1 (Motor Trend)

Ren Faire (HBO Original)

Total Drama Island, Season 1 (Cartoon Network)

June 3

Battle on the Beach, Season 4 (HGTV)

Deadly Influence: The Social Media Murders, Season 1 (ID)

Keanu (2016)

Mini Beat Power Rockers: Composirockers

Unexpected, Season 6 (TLC)

June 4

Deadliest Catch 20th Anniversary Special, Season 1

June 5

Backed by the Bros, Season 1 (HGTV)

June 6

Am I OK? (2022)

June 7

Fantasmas, Season 1 (HBO Original)

June 10

Bellator: Fight Week Dublin, Season 1 (Bleacher Report)

Paranormal Caught on Camera, Season 7 (Travel)

Six Schizophrenic Brothers, Season 1 (Discovery)

June 11

Deadliest Catch, Season 20 (Discovery)

Motel Rescue, Season 2 (Magnolia)

June 13

Hannah Einbinder: Everything Must Go (Max Original)

June 16

American Monster, Season 12 (ID)

House of The Dragon, Season 2 (HBO Original)

June 17

Bellator: Fight Camp Confidential Dublin, Season 2 (Bleacher Report)

June 18

Farmhouse Fixer: Camp Revamp, Season 1 (HGTV)

Here To Climb (HBO Original)

How It Really Happened, Season 8 (CNN)

June 19

Crimes Gone Viral, Season 5 (ID)

June 20

Slave Play. Not A Movie. A Play. (HBO Original)

June 21

Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood (WT)

June 22

Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple (HBO Original)

June 23

Getting Lost with Erin French, Season 1 (Magnolia)

Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Season 8 (Magnolia)

June 24

Cris Miro (She/Her/Hers), Season 1 (WB)

June 25

One South: Portrait Of A Psych Unit (HBO Original)

Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)

High Speed Chase, Season 2 (ID)

June 27

Breaking New Ground (Max Original)

June 28

Beach Cottage Chronicles, Season 4 (Magnolia)

Problemista (2024) (A24)

June 30

The Great Food Truck Race, Season 17 (Food Network)

