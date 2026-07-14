The two stars of one of the biggest blockbuster franchises are getting their own ride — although it won’t be easy for stateside fans to try it out.

Legendary confirmed that the first ride based on their Monsterverse — featuring the endless battles of Godilla, King Kong, and the other “Titans” — will debut later this month. Dubbed “Kong x Godzilla: The Ride,” they boast that the experience will put tourists on “Hollow Earth Aerial Vehicles ("HEAVs"), the advanced exploration craft used by Monarch, the secret human organization at the heart of Legendary's Monsterverse.” They assume the role of new Monarch recruits who must pitch in after a “volcanic event” sets the Titans loose.

Here’s how they describe the ride specs:

The attraction features two interconnected eight-passenger ride vehicles that transport guests on an approximately 11-minute adventure through Hollow Earth. Along the way, massive media screens, towering animatronics, dynamic ride motion, and immersive special effects combine to deliver a thrilling, cinematic experience unlike any other.

Storywise, visitors “follow Kong into the heart of the danger, help restore balance, and discover how Godzilla factors into a conflict that could threaten the surface world.”

They also debuted a new trailer for the attraction:

READ MORE: Why Does Every Theme Park Ride Have the Same Premise

In other words: It’s a classic ride-based-on-a-film scenario: You’ve just gotten welcomed into a top-secret organization full of advanced technology when suddenly everything goes haywire and you have to help the characters from the movie you love save the day.

As for the ride reversing the usual name order in Monsterverse films like Godzilla vs. Kong or Godzilla x Kong: A New Empire, Legendary says “because Kong serves as the recruits’ guide through Hollow Earth and remains central to the attraction’s story, the title KONG X GODZILLA: THE RIDE places Kong first.” Or maybe Kong just has a better agent than Godzilla.

Kong x Godzilla: The Ride opens on Friday, July 24 at Lotte World Adventure in South Korea. Yep; if you want to ride it, you’ll need to head across the Pacific. Meanwhile, the next Monsterverse movie, Godzilla x Kong: Supernova opens in theaters on March 26, 2027.

Get our free mobile app