Is Godzilla Minus One the best prequel ever made?

I think it’s got to be in the conversation. The 2023 Japanese epic sci-fi disaster movie brought the world’s most famous atomic fire breathing dinosaur back to basics, with a story set shortly after World War II at the dawn of the atomic age (and the dawn of the Godzilla age). The film was a surprise smash with critics and audiences around the world, grossing over $116 million in theaters and even winning an Academy Award for Best Visual Effects.

Its success spawned an upcoming sequel which, sadly, is not titled Godzooky Minus One. Instead, we’re getting Godzilla Minus Zero, the first Japanese movie filmed for IMAX. The teaser for the movie suggests writer/director Takashi Yamazki is continuing his story with another period film set in post-WWII Japan, with Godzilla returning to wreak even more havoc.

Watch the teaser for Godzilla Minus Zero below:

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There’s a new poster for the film as well.

Here is the prequel/sequel’s official synopsis:

GODZILLA MINUS ZERO picks up in 1949, two years after the tumultuous events of Godzilla Minus One, and continues the story of the Shikishima family as they face an all-new calamity. As previously announced, Ryunosuke Kamiki returns as Koichi Shikishima, the hero who stood against Godzilla’s terror in Godzilla Minus One, and is joined by Minami Hamabe as Noriko Shikishima, who miraculously survived Godzilla’s first attack on Tokyo.

Godzilla Minus Zero is currently scheduled to open in theaters in the U.S. on November 6.

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