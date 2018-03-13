One of the things Marvel excels at is breathing life into their charming, bizarre secondary characters, who often chew up quite a few scenes before their parts in their movies are over. Both the Collector from Guardians of the Galaxy and Thor: Ragnarok ’s Grandmaster steal scenes repeatedly, so it’s only natural that at least one of them would be into the idea of doing a few scenes together.

Oh, that’s an interesting idea. Well, I overlapped with one day of Cate Blanchett’s shooting and she’s so spectacular as Hela. I keep wanting to have scenes with her. We worked together on a Wes Anderson movie awhile ago — The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou — and I sure would love to do anything with her. But, in the comic books, the character of the Grandmaster is the brother of The Collector, played by Benicio del Toro, who I adore. So I would enjoy doing something with him. That would be fun.

The Grandmaster and the Collector are both members of what, in the comics, are called the “Elders,” members of ancient races who are all but extinct, and they call each other “brothers,” but are obviously not biologically related. (Kurt Russell’s Ego the Living Planet is another one of these.) While the Grandmaster and the Collector haven’t appeared onscreen together yet, and probably live light years away from each other, there’s always a chance that could happen — especially in Infinity War or its sequel. Or maybe they could get a Darryl-style short or two, just for fun.