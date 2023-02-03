‘Wakanda Forever’ Originally Had a Very Different Ending

Sometimes there’s a very good reason a scene is deleted from a movie. But then there are times when a movie would have been greatly enhanced by keeping something in the film. That’s definitely true of Marvel movies like Avengers: Age of Ultron and the brand new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Several more scenes involving Ayo and Aneka and the Dora Milaje, for example, would have greatly enhanced that part of the film, and all of the stuff in the movie based on the Midnight Angel armor from Marvel comics.

This is one of the deleted scenes that’s revealed on the new Wakanda Forever Blu-ray and home video release, and in our latest Marvel Cinematic Universe video, we break down all the new material, and examine what it would have added to Wakanda Forever if it had been left in. This includes a very different ending that was originally intended for the film. Check out the video below:

The next Marvel movie, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is scheduled to open in theaters on February 17. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now streaming on Disney+.

