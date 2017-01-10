In the comic-books, she’s been known by several names, including Her, Paragon, Kismet and Ayesha — a supreme being created by a team of scientists who call themselves the Enclave. In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, her name is Ayesha, a formidable new villain played by Elizabeth Debicki. We haven’t gotten a peek at her just yet, but thanks to a promo image for an upcoming line of Funko toys, we now have a slight idea of what Debicki’s MCU villain looks like.

Over on Twitter, a fan shared a pic of Funko’s Pint Size Heroes collection for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 — which includes several familiar faces like Baby Groot, Nebula, and Drax, as well as Mantis, a new character played by Pom Klementieff. There was one character, however, that didn’t look so familiar, but James Gunn was more than happy to help:

You can tell she’s a baddie because she looks kinda grumpy. She also appears to be sporting a Nova Corps. uniform, so make of that what you will. In the comic-books, Ayesha was originally born from the Enclave’s attempts to create the perfect human specimen, a supremely powerful being that they could control. Their first attempt was Him, a male subject who later became Adam Warlock. Ayesha, then known as Paragon, decided to seek Warlock out to mate with him and create a perfect race; when she discovered he died a few years earlier, Ayesha set out on a quest to find another ideal mate.

As of now, we don’t really know what the film version of Ayesha will be like or what role she plays (aside from villain, of course) in the Guardians sequel; given what we do know about his approach, we’re excited to see Gunn’s clever take on the character.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 also stars Kurt Russell as Ego, the Living Planet (aka Star-Lord’s dad) and hits theaters on May 5.