After four years, James Gunn and Peter Safran are out as the heads of DC Studios.

The surprising announcement was made today by Warner Bros., who also announced that they will be replaced by former Marvel producer Jeremy Latcham, who will become DC’s president and chief creative officer.

While the news comes shortly after Paramount’s acquisition of Warner Bros. studio, it also comes with Gunn and Safran still working on their next big DC movie, Man of Tomorrow, the sequel to Gunn’s own Superman movie of 2025. That film is scheduled to open in theaters next summer.

It also comes after they just turned Clayface from an obscure Batman villain into a solid box-office hit. The Clayface movie, just the third film from Gunn and Safran’s DC Studios, has grossed over $100 million worldwide

Getty Images for Warner Bros Getty Images for Warner Bros

READ MORE: The Best Performances in DC Movies Ever

Gunn and Safran were first given the titles of co-CEOs of DC Studios in the fall of 2022. By that point, Gunn had already directed The Suicide Squad for DC after years of leading the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise at Marvel. (He actually released Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2023, after he was already DC co-CEO.)

When Gunn and Safran were formally introduced as the heads of DC, they unveiled an ambitious lineup of interconnected movies and television series. They included plans for films based on The Authority and Swamp Thing, and TV shows about Booster Gold, Amanda Waller, and Wonder Woman’s homeland of Themyscira. None of those projects have been made — and now seem almost certainly doomed to spend eternity in limbo.

The first movie of their combined DC Universe of film and television shows was Gunn’s own Superman in 2025. The film was a critical and commercial hit, although not a massive blockbuster along the lines of Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight. Their next film was this summer’s spinoff Supergirl, which was a critical and commercial disappointment, and earned just $126 million worldwide.

Apart from Peacemaker, which predated the Gunn/Safran regime, the only TV series they made fully set in their DCU was the animated Creature Commandos and the well-received Lanterns, which recently wrapped up its first season on HBO Max.

Here was Gunn and Safran’s statement on the news:

Four years ago, we set out to unite DC under one creative vision. In that time, we helped restore ‘Superman’ to the heart of DC, while opening new doors and telling new stories in film and television with ‘Peacemaker,’ ‘Creature Commandos,’ ‘Lanterns’ and ‘Clayface. We’re immensely proud of the team that turned that ambition into something real, including the actors, crews and executives we had the opportunity to collaborate with. We’ve shared a creative history with Jeremy going back to Marvel, and we’re eager to see the perspective he brings to DC’s next chapter. We’re excited to return to what drew us to this job in the first place, which is telling the stories we love, including the next chapter of Clark and Lex’s journey in Man of Tomorrow.

Jeremy Latcham’s credits include serving as associate producer on Iron Man, co-producer on Iron Man 2, and executive producer of The Avengers and Gunn’s own Guardians of the Galaxy.

His last production for Marvel was 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming. Since then he’s produced the films Bad Times at the El Royale, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, and the Nate Bargatze comedy The Breadwinner.

Get our free mobile app