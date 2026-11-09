Who Is Jeremy Latcham, the New Head of DC Studios?

The first question a lot of DC Comics fans have when they hear the news that James Gunn and Peter Safran are done at DC Studios and are being replaced is “Uhhhhhh what? Don’t they have another Superman movie coming out?”

(They do. Man of Tomorrow. It’s supposed to open in theaters on July 9, 2027.)

The second question is “Who is replacing them?”

That’s Jeremy Latcham, who will become the new president and chief creative officer of DC Studios. Although far from a household name, he’s a producer who does have a fair amount of superhero movie experience. He worked on a lot of the early films produced by Marvel Studios.

Latcham first joined Marvel back in 2004, and worked as a vice president of production and development in his time at the company. He eventually left Marvel in the late 2010s and founded his own production company. His projects since then include Bad Times at the El Royale and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

At Marvel, Latcham served as an associate producer on Iron Man, a co-producer on Iron Man 2, and an executive producer on The Avengers, James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Here’s a clip of Latcham talking about Guardians of the Galaxy from the film’s electronic press kit back in 2014.

READ MORE: Every DC Comics Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

Here was Latcham’s statement on the news of his hiring to replace Gunn and Safran:

DC’s pantheon of characters is among the most iconic in American popular culture. I’ve had the privilege to help bring some of the most celebrated superhero stories to life on the big screen, and I’m excited and honored for the opportunity to now lead DC Studios into its next era. The chance to steward the incredible cast of DC characters to the screen in a way that excites lifelong fans while introducing their timeless stories to the next generation is a massive responsibility that I do not take lightly. I am grateful to Dana [Goldberg] and Josh [Greenstein] for putting their trust in me. I can’t wait to work night and day alongside filmmakers, comic book creators, artists and storytellers of every kind, across film, television and animation, to build something ambitious for longtime DC fans and newcomers alike.

One of the stranger aspects of Latcham’s job: His first movie as head of DC Studios will be Man of Tomorrow ... directed by James Gunn. The press tour for that film should be interesting!

The other key component of his hiring: What, if anything, he salvages from Gunn and Safran’s planned upcoming slate. When Gunn and Safran first took the jobs as DC CEOs, they announced ten interconnected movies and TV shows, most of which have yet to see the light of day. So that’s the next question: Will we ever see The Brave and the Bold or Swamp Thing or The People vs. Gorilla Grodd — a recently announced series for HBO Max that would have starred Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen? Gisondo originated the role in James Gunn’s Superman, so that could be a factor in its future as well.

Get our free mobile app