The following post contains minor spoilers for Clayface. Don’t read or watch any further if you don’t want to know more, lest a man who can alter his face impersonate you and then send us angry emails about revealing the secrets.

DC’s new Clayface movie makes some major changes to the long-running Batman villain. This ain’t just a guy with a body made out of clay or mud; DC Studios’ Clayface can alter his face or control his body’s shape because he’s been injected with “nanocells” powered by artificial intelligence. That gives the movie a tinge of modern technological paranoia, but it also changes some of the motivation behind this decades-old character.

In our latest DC video we’ll break down what these changes to Clayface mean for DC’s new movie universe and the character’s future. We’ll also point out some big DC Easter eggs in the movie, and discuss what we know about the latest version of Gotham City featured in the film, and how it differs from some of the town’s previous iterations.

Wtach our full Clayface video below:

READ MORE: Every DC Comics Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

If you liked that video on all the DC Easter eggs in Clayface and what the changes to the character mean for the future of Batman and the DCU, check out more of our videos below, including what’s next for the future of Lanterns and the DC Universe, one on the DC Comics Easter eggs in the eighth episode of HBO’s Lanterns, and one on the DC Comics Easter eggs in the seventh episode of HBO’s Lanterns. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. DC’s Clayface is now playing in theaters everywhere.

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