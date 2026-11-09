DC fans might have been shocked to learn that James Gunn and Peter Safran are done at DC just four years into their tenure as co-CEOs of DC Studios, and the chief engineers of their new film and TV universe.

Gunn himself? He says he’s “incredibly relieved and excited.”

In a long statement posted to his Instagram account, Gunn said that working as DC co-CEO has been “a dream come true” but he also revealed that his time running the company “has been trying, to say the least.”

“When I was a kid growing up in Manchester, Missouri, I used to write and draw my own comics with a mix of DC Comics characters and my own characters,” Gunn wrote. “Having full access to these characters to do whatever we wanted has been a dream com true. I didn’t know if I wanted this job when it was offered to me, but I just couldn’t pass up the unique opportunity. I’m glad I took the job.”

But, he added, “what only the closest people to me have known over the past four years is my time at DC Studios has been trying, to say the least. I dislike the at-times corporate nature of the job (thanks to Peter for taking the brunt of that). I’m always a very hard worker, but as a filmmaker I would at least get to take short breaks to unwind, and I’ve stolen even that time from both myself and my loved ones over the past four years.”

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Gunn says he’ll miss his co-workers and the job of watching over the DC library of characters like Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and the rest of the Justice League.

“But,” he also said, “I’m also incredibly relieved and excited to get back to pure filmmaking.”

Gunn also revealed that he’s “just been engaged on another DC project which I’m writing.” He didn’t specify what that project is, and given the end result for most of the DC projects that Gunn and Safran announced (i.e. they never came out, and now likely never will) it’s probably not wise to get your hopes up too high for whatever Gunn is writing for DC next.

Gunn’s Man of Tomorrow, on the other hand, is definitely coming out. That’s scheduled to open in theaters on July 9, 2027. His interviews about the film, and his time at DC, should be pretty interesting.