The DCU’s Batman hasn’t been chosen yet, says James Gunn. But he also notes the next Dark Knight “isn’t very far away.”

That’s what Gunn said on the The Suicide Squad: Is It Canon? The Official Podcast saying “it won’t be too long before we’re casting, you know, Batman. We haven’t cast yet, by the way — all the people thinking he’ll show up in this or that, it’s all bulls—.”

Gunn then added that unlike prior Batmen, he intends to cast “the best actor” for the role, explaining..

...if I gave somebody a day role in [The] Suicide Squad that is going to be the best Batman, I’m not going to rule him out from that. I want to get everybody into account. One of the things that excites me about casting Batman is being able to pick a Batman who’s actually the best actor for that role. Superman’s have always been chosen based on who the best actor for that role is. And for some reason, Batman’s are always chosen as movie stars.

You can watch Gunn’s full quote in the video below.

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Gunn also said that whoever is cast as Batman will need to be “contemporaries” with the DCU’s Superman, David Corenswet, who is 33 years old.

“Roughly, Batman and Superman are around the same age. I don’t think they’re drastically different ages,” Gunn explained. So that means you’re out, Al Pacino. You will not be the next Batman. My apologies.

The Batman Part II — which stars Robert Pattinson, not whoever Gunn picks for the same role — is currently scheduled to open in theaters on February 18, 2028. The Suicide Squad: Is It Canon? The Official Podcast will be available on HBO Max tomorrow.

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