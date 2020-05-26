Most movie theaters around the country remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. And most large stadiums remain empty as well, with concerts and large sporting events all canceled over concerns that they could become sites of transmission of the disease. What is a fan of movies and/or attending events in a stadium to do?

How about solve both problems at once! That’s the idea proposed by the Hard Rock Stadium, where the NFL’s Miami Dolphins play. Today on the stadium’s official website, the Dolphins announced plans to turn their home field into what has to be one of the largest drive-in movie theaters in history. According to the site, the stadium will...

...feature both an open-air and drive-in theater that will showcase select Miami Dolphins matchups from the team’s 54-year history, classic motion picture films, host commencement ceremonies and other events. The family friendly experiences will provide a unique environment while staying in accordance with social distance policies. The drive-in events will be held inside of Hard Rock Stadium and accommodate up to 230 cars, while the open-air theater can host small groups for an intimate viewing experience on the complex’s south plaza.

First of all, I would love to watch a movie in my car on a football stadium field. Sounds like a surreal and excellent way to watch, say, 2001: A Space Odyssey.

My one sticking point: The concept art on the Hard Rock Stadium site (including the image above) shows cars crammed onto the field like jigsaw puzzle pieces — not very social-distancing friendly. Part of the appeal of regular drive-in theaters is not only that everyone is in their own car but also that everyone is spaced out and given plenty of room to keep their distance. Presumably the Hard Rock will do that, just not in this image. If you’re interested in attending an event there, you can sign up for more information on the Hard Rock Stadium website.