A Minecraft Movie is a massive blockbuster. Over the weekend, the film earned a whopping $157 million in U.S. theaters alone, plus another $144 million worldwide. Theaters desperately needed a hit. Just in the nick of time, this video-game adaptation provided one.

Not everyone is thrilled with that turn of events, however. At some packed Minecraft screenings, young viewers are hopping on a TikTok trend where audiences loudly interact with the movie, screaming certain lines (Like Jack Black announcing “I ... am Steve!”) and applauding wildly at different points. I took my kids to see the film over the weekend and experienced it first-hand. I’ve never seen Jason Momoa get this much applause in my entire life.

The vibe at some Minecraft screenings has gotten so out-of-control that one Glasgow theater, per the Glasgow Times, posted a warning to their audiences on Instagram, writing...

We’ve been informed of reports of an online trend that includes making excessive noise during A Minecraft Movie. We would like to remind everyone to please be respectful to those around them by not making noise nor being on their phones during any movie.

Another U.K. theater gave this statement to the Daily Echo,

To ensure everyone has the best possible cinema experience, we're increasing our monitoring of screens during performances. Disruptive behaviour, including taking part in TikTok trends, before, during, or after a screening will not be tolerated.

Warner Bros. Warner Bros. loading...

READ MORE: Here’s What’s Behind All the Screaming at Minecraft

At least one Minecraft attendee (who was using their cell phone during the movie to record the film, but that’s another conversation for another time) captured the chaos — and the subsequent arrival of police to deal with the rowdy crowd — on TikTok.

Minecraft is not the first movie to benefit from (and struggle to contain) such a social-media phenomenon. Remember when “Gentleminions” went viral a few years ago, where young audiences dressed up for screenings of Minions: The Rise of Gru?

Participating in a silly movie is fun; it’s the same impulse that turned films like The Room into cult classics. This is A Minecraft Movie we’re talking about; it does not require hushed reverence to appreciate it’s delicate performances and subtle mise-en-scène. That said, if a theater has to call the cops because a screening has gotten too loud, the audience participation has maybe gone a bit too far.

A Minecraft Movie is in theaters now. In a related story, I ... am Steve.

Get our free mobile app