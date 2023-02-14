Marvel Reveals Full Details of Harrison Ford’s Upcoming Role

When Marvel announced that Harrison Ford would be replacing the late William Hurt as General Thunderbolt Ross in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it turns out that wasn’t entirely accurate. Yes, Ford is going to appear as Ross in the next Captain America film, Captain America: New World Order.

But Ross isn’t a general anymore...

Instead, he is now the President of the United States in the MCU. That’s according to Kevin Feige, who told Entertainment Weekly that we can expect Ford to have a major role in New World Order. As he put it...

..[Ford]’s embracing this role. He's tireless with the amount of work that he does. This is certainly a big part for Thaddeus Ross. He's the president of the United States in the film. And with Harrison, you think about Air Force One, and you think about some of his confrontations with the president in Clear and Present Danger. There's a dynamic between President Ross and Sam Wilson. They have a history together, but in this film, we'll be seeing the dynamic between Captain America and the president of the United States in a way that is just incredible.

Ford recently explained why he decided to join the MCU in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, saying “I thought, ‘Everybody else seems to be having a great time.’ I watch all these terrific actors having a good time [in Marvel movies]. I like doing something different to what I’ve ever done and pleasing people with it. So I’ll try a piece of that.”

Captain America: New World Order is scheduled to open in theaters on May 3, 2024. Julius Onah is directing the film, from a script by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson.

