Marvel started off their big Hall H San Diego Comic-Con panel with a big surprise:

Ryan Gosling will star in a new film of Ghost Rider, the long-running Marvel series about a motorcycle-riding hero whose bonded to a supernatural spirit of vengeance.

They also announced that Shawn Levy, who previously made Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine will direct the project.

Levy and Gosling are currently working on a Star Wars film called Starfighter, which is scheduled to open in theaters in May of 2027. If they’ve already lined up another project to make together, you’ve got to figure they think it’s going well.

Marvel also unveiled the title treatment for the film — inspired by the logo of the comic.

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This will be the third big-screen film about Ghost Rider. Nicolas Cage starred in two live-action movies about the character; Ghost Rider in 2007, directed by Mark Steven Johnson, and Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, directed by Neveldine/Taylor in 2012. Neither film was set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Cage played the Johnny Blaze version of the character.

Marvel already did have one Ghost Rider in the Marvel Cinematic Universe; Gabriel Luna played the Robbie Reyes Ghost Rider on the fourth season of the ABC series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Ghost Rider starring Ryan Gosling is set to open in theaters in 2028. As for Marvel’s immediate upcoming schedule, they have Spider-Man: Brand New Day opening next week, Avengers; Doomsday scheduled to open in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Avengers: Secret Wars opening on December 17, 2027.

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