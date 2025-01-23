Meg Ryan Teases ‘When Harry Met Sally’ Reunion With Billy Crystal

When Harry met Sally ... again?

We don’t yet know what, how, or why they’re meeting again but it’s happening in some form. Meg Ryan posted on her Instagram account a modern image of herself and her When Harry Met Sally co-star Billy Crystal with the caption “It’s finally happening, we’re reuniting for something iconic. Can’t wait to show you all soon.”

From pretty much the moment it premiered in 1989, When Harry Met Sally was hailed as a great romantic comedy. Directed by Rob Reiner and written by Nora Ephron, the movie interrogated the notion of the possibility of platonic relationships between men and women by following the connection between the two title characters, played by Crystal and Ryan, as they meet, become friends, and then contemplate a deeper connection.

When Harry Met Sally was nominated for one Academy Award (for Ephron’s screenplay) and grossed almost $100 million. Today it’s remembered as an ’80s classic. (Katz Deli is still using the famous scene set there to sell pastrami sandwiches.) The film turned Crystal and Ryan into huge movie stars, and they continued making big romances and comedies for the next decade — although never, as the Instagram caption suggests, together.

As for what this reunion might be ... any time any celebrity hypes a reunion or a sequel to some beloved old film or TV show at this time of year, the odds are that it is for some sort of Super Bowl ad. So then the question becomes what product or service could they be advertising? Something involving financial planning is my guess.

