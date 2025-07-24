The greatest (or at least the loudest) band of the 1980s finally has a new movie. Spinal Tap II: The End Continues is the long-awaited sequel to 1984’s This Is Spinal Tap, one of the funniest films of the ’80s, and maybe ever.

The new film features all three original members of Spinal Tap — David St. Hubbins, Nigel Tufnel, and Derek Smalls (Michael McKean, Christopher Guest, and Harry Shearer) — reuniting for one final concert, while filmmaker Marty Di Bergi (Rob Reiner) documents the reunion, just as he did decades ago in the original film.

You can see the first trailer for the sequel below. I think we can all agree, it’s as if no time at all has passed.

(Okay that is clearly not true. In fact, that’s largely the joke of the whole thing...)

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Forty-one years after the release of the groundbreaking mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap, the now estranged bandmates David St. Hubbins, Nigel Tufnel, and Derek Smalls (Michael McKean, Christopher Guest, and Harry Shearer) are forced to reunite for one final concert. Spinal Tap II: The End Continues also marks the resurrection of documentarian Marty Di Bergi (Rob Reiner), who once again tries to capture his favorite metal gods as they contemplate mortality—and the hope that their 12th drummer doesn’t join them in The Great Beyond. Joined by music royalty Paul McCartney and Elton John, Spinal Tap wrestles with their checkered past to put on a concert that they hope will solidify their place in the pantheon of rock ’n' roll.

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues is scheduled to open in theaters on September 12. It will be very hard for this movie to come close to matching the original Spinal Tap. But I hope it does it.