‘Spinal Tap 2’ Debuts First Look at Long-Awaited Sequel

The loudest band in the world is back, louder — and older — than ever.

More than 40 years after the original film essentially defined a whole subgenre of comedies — the faux documentary (don’t call them mockumentaries, Christopher Guest hates that) — the original creators and stars of This Is Spinal Tap have finally made a sequel. Dubbed Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, it features the reunion of the Tap’s classic lineup: David St. Hubbins, Nigel Tufnel, and Derek Smalls. Or, as they are known to in our world, Michael McKean, Christopher Guest, and Harry Shearer.

Both Spinal Tap movies were directed by Rob Reiner (or, as he appears on camera in the films, “Marty Di Bergi”).

The fact that the film has been in the works have been public knowledge for quite a while now, but we haven’t really seen much from the film so far. Today, we got a look at three images of Spinal Tap circa 2025, including the still above, and one below, where it appears that they are performing with ... Elton John?

Here’s one more first-look image of their typically demonic stage set-up.

Just seeing old Spinal Tap is good for a couple of chuckles. That said, This Is Spinal Tap is maybe the funniest movie of the 1980s. It sets a very high bar. The End Continues will need to be really good to even rate with the original.

Here is the Spinal Tap sequel’s official synopsis:

Forty-one years after the release of the groundbreaking mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap, the now estranged bandmates David St. Hubbins, Nigel Tufnel, and Derek Smalls (Michael McKean, Christopher Guest, and Harry Shearer) are forced to reunite for one final concert. Spinal Tap II: The End Continues also marks the resurrection of documentarian Marty Di Bergi (Rob Reiner), who once again tries to capture his favorite metal gods as they contemplate mortality—and the hope that their 12th drummer doesn’t join them in The Great Beyond. Joined by music royalty Paul McCartney and Elton John, Spinal Tap wrestles with their checkered past to put on a concert that they hope will solidify their place in the pantheon of rock ’n' roll.

(I can’t believe the official synopsis calls it a mockumentary.)

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues is scheduled to open in theaters on September 12.

