Hayden Christensen Would ‘Love to Do More’ ‘Star Wars’

Hayden Christensen “would love” to feature in more Star Wars projects.

The 42-year-old actor played Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader in the prequel trilogy and explained how returning to the part in Disney+ shows Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka has given him the taste for more work in the legendary sci-fi franchise.

Speaking on Entertainment Weekly's “Dagobah Dispatch” podcast, Christensen said: “I would love to get to do more, I would love to continue with Star Wars.”

He added...

We'’l see. I don't know what the future holds, if such an opportunity presents itself, I'll be there with a big smile on my face. If it doesn’t, I feel really grateful for getting to come back and do the work that I did, both in Obi-Wan and Ahsoka.

Hayden joked that he felt as if he was “cheating” on Star Wars creator George Lucas by working on the projects without his involvement, although he stressed the legendary filmmaker is never far from the thoughts of those involved in the new TV and movie work.

He said: “At first I felt like I was cheating on him a little bit. But no, it’s a different time for Star Wars now, and I think it’s really exciting that we now have this period where there are other storytellers coming in and giving their take on the universe. But of course, it all goes back to the Maker, and George Lucas is very much at the front of everyone's mind when we're making a decision.”

