You can get lost in the Backrooms on HBO Max in September. This summer’s horror blockbuster, about a mysterious and seemingly endless dimension discovered in the basement of a furniture store, starts streaming on September 25.

But it’s easy to get lost on HBO Max next month even if you don’t want to watch A24’s latest viral hit. They’re also streaming an eight-part documentary series on Jay-Z, the comedy series Youth written by and starring Sharon Horgan, and even a short film about Dennis Miller’s infamous tenure at Monday Night Football.

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to streaming on HBO Max in September:

September 1

42nd Street

A Clockwork Orange

A Streetcar Named Desire

All Through the Night

American Made

April in Paris

Baby Doll

Battle Circus

Beetlejuice

Billy Rose's Jumbo

Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)

Blumhouse's Truth or Dare

Blumhouse's Truth or Dare: Unrated Director's Cut

Breaking In

Breaking In - Unrated

Cabin in the Sky

Camelot (1967)

Carrie (1976)

Cocktail

Dames

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears A Who!

Eyes Wide Shut

Final Destination (2000)

Final Destination 2 (2003)

Full Metal Jacket

Gremlins (1984)

Gremlins 2: The New Batch (1990)

Grudge Match

In the Good Old Summertime

Interview with the Vampire

It's Always Fair Weather

Jamboree!

Jupiter's Darling

Knute Rockne: All American

Les Miserables (2012)

Lili

Little Fockers

Lullaby of Broadway

Magnolia

MaXXXine

Men (2022)

Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life

Misery

Miss Congeniality

Mission: Impossible (1996)

My Favorite Spy

Neptune's Daughter

Night and Day

On Moonlight Bay

Panama Hattie

Pearl: The X-Traordinary Origin Story

Presenting Lily Mars

Rain Man

Risky Business

Royal Wedding

Saltburn

Selena

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Sing Street

Speed

Summer Stock

Taken 2

Taken 2: Extended Out

Talk To Me (2023)

That's Dancing!

The Age of Adaline

The Americanization of Emily

The Craft

The Final Destination (2009)

The Firm

The Harvey Girls

The Last Samurai

The Maltese Falcon

The Outsiders

The Revenant

The Sea Hawk (1940)

The Student Prince

To Please a Lady

The Two Mrs. Carrolls

War of the Worlds (2005)

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet

Zombieland (2009)

Zombieland: Double Tap (2019)

September 2

1000-lb Sisters, Season 9 (TLC)

September 3

Beat Bobby Flay, Season 43 (Food Network)

Botched Homes, Season 1 (HGTV)

HBO Max HBO Max

September 4

Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation, Season 12 (Magnolia Network)

Fuze

September 6

Paranormal Caught on Camera, Season 11 (Travel Channel)

September 7

Collision, Season 1 (Max Original)

OJ Unseen: Exploitation of Evil, Season 1 (ID)

September 8

Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 9 (Discovery)

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, Season 2

September 9

Bobby Flay's The Line, Season 1 (Food Network)

September 10

A Killer Story (HBO Original)

Krypto Saves the Day, Season 2A (DC)

Save My Skin, Season 6 (TLC)

September 11

House Hunters International: Volume 10, Season 216 (HGTV)

September 12

AEW Special Events

Ready Jet Cook, Season 3 (Food Network)

September 13

Have I Got News For You, Season 5 (CNN Original)

September 14

Halloween Wars, Season 16 (Food Network)

September 15

Halloween Baking Championship, Season 12 (Food Network)

September 16

A Very Haunted Renovation, Season 1 (HGTV)

Toxic, Season 2 (ID)

September 17

Body Cam, Season 11 (ID)

Half My Size, Season 1 (TLC)

HBO Max HBO Max

September 18

JAŸ-Z In 8 (HBO Original)

Saman The Hidden Truth (Saman La Verità Nascosta), Season 1

September 19

Batwheels, Season 3E (Cartoon Network)

Cautiva, Season 1

Scariest House in America, Season 3 (HGTV)

September 20

Teen Titans Go!, Season 9H (Cartoon Network)

Youth, Season 1 (HBO Original)

September 22

Siren: The Voices Of Shelley Beattie (HBO Original)

September 23

House Shock, Season 1 (HGTV)

The Meg (2018)

September 24

How to Catch a Dirtbag, Season 1 (Discovery)

The Plot Thickens, Season 7 (TCM)

A24 A24

September 25

4 Blocks Zero, Season 1 (HBO Original)

Backrooms (A24)

Diners Drive-Ins and Dives, Season 55 (Food Network)

House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 262 (HGTV)

Paolo, Season 1 (HBO Original)

The Good Spirit: Behind the Doors of the Opus Dei (HBO Original)

September 27

Totally Spies, Season 7C

September 29

90 Day: The Last Resort: Between the Sheets, Season 3 (TLC)

Decades in Sports, Season 1 (CNN Original)

Miller Night Football (HBO Original)

September 30

Unmasking a Monster: Aileen Wuornos, Season 1 (ID)

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