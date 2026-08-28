Everything New on HBO Max in September 2026
You can get lost in the Backrooms on HBO Max in September. This summer’s horror blockbuster, about a mysterious and seemingly endless dimension discovered in the basement of a furniture store, starts streaming on September 25.
But it’s easy to get lost on HBO Max next month even if you don’t want to watch A24’s latest viral hit. They’re also streaming an eight-part documentary series on Jay-Z, the comedy series Youth written by and starring Sharon Horgan, and even a short film about Dennis Miller’s infamous tenure at Monday Night Football.
Here’s the full list of what’s coming to streaming on HBO Max in September:
September 1
42nd Street
A Clockwork Orange
A Streetcar Named Desire
All Through the Night
American Made
April in Paris
Baby Doll
Battle Circus
Beetlejuice
Billy Rose's Jumbo
Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)
Blumhouse's Truth or Dare
Blumhouse's Truth or Dare: Unrated Director's Cut
Breaking In
Breaking In - Unrated
Cabin in the Sky
Camelot (1967)
Carrie (1976)
Cocktail
Dames
Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears A Who!
Eyes Wide Shut
Final Destination (2000)
Final Destination 2 (2003)
Full Metal Jacket
Gremlins (1984)
Gremlins 2: The New Batch (1990)
Grudge Match
In the Good Old Summertime
Interview with the Vampire
It's Always Fair Weather
Jamboree!
Jupiter's Darling
Knute Rockne: All American
Les Miserables (2012)
Lili
Little Fockers
Lullaby of Broadway
Magnolia
MaXXXine
Men (2022)
Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life
Misery
Miss Congeniality
Mission: Impossible (1996)
My Favorite Spy
Neptune's Daughter
Night and Day
On Moonlight Bay
Panama Hattie
Pearl: The X-Traordinary Origin Story
Presenting Lily Mars
Rain Man
Risky Business
Royal Wedding
Saltburn
Selena
Sing Street
Speed
Summer Stock
Taken 2
Taken 2: Extended Out
Talk To Me (2023)
That's Dancing!
The Age of Adaline
The Americanization of Emily
The Craft
The Final Destination (2009)
The Firm
The Harvey Girls
The Last Samurai
The Maltese Falcon
The Outsiders
The Revenant
The Sea Hawk (1940)
The Student Prince
To Please a Lady
The Two Mrs. Carrolls
War of the Worlds (2005)
William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet
Zombieland (2009)
Zombieland: Double Tap (2019)
September 2
1000-lb Sisters, Season 9 (TLC)
September 3
Beat Bobby Flay, Season 43 (Food Network)
Botched Homes, Season 1 (HGTV)
September 4
Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation, Season 12 (Magnolia Network)
Fuze
September 6
Paranormal Caught on Camera, Season 11 (Travel Channel)
September 7
Collision, Season 1 (Max Original)
OJ Unseen: Exploitation of Evil, Season 1 (ID)
September 8
Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 9 (Discovery)
Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, Season 2
September 9
Bobby Flay's The Line, Season 1 (Food Network)
September 10
A Killer Story (HBO Original)
Krypto Saves the Day, Season 2A (DC)
Save My Skin, Season 6 (TLC)
September 11
House Hunters International: Volume 10, Season 216 (HGTV)
September 12
AEW Special Events
Ready Jet Cook, Season 3 (Food Network)
September 13
Have I Got News For You, Season 5 (CNN Original)
September 14
Halloween Wars, Season 16 (Food Network)
September 15
Halloween Baking Championship, Season 12 (Food Network)
September 16
A Very Haunted Renovation, Season 1 (HGTV)
Toxic, Season 2 (ID)
September 17
Body Cam, Season 11 (ID)
Half My Size, Season 1 (TLC)
September 18
JAŸ-Z In 8 (HBO Original)
Saman The Hidden Truth (Saman La Verità Nascosta), Season 1
September 19
Batwheels, Season 3E (Cartoon Network)
Cautiva, Season 1
Scariest House in America, Season 3 (HGTV)
September 20
Teen Titans Go!, Season 9H (Cartoon Network)
Youth, Season 1 (HBO Original)
September 22
Siren: The Voices Of Shelley Beattie (HBO Original)
September 23
House Shock, Season 1 (HGTV)
The Meg (2018)
September 24
How to Catch a Dirtbag, Season 1 (Discovery)
The Plot Thickens, Season 7 (TCM)
September 25
4 Blocks Zero, Season 1 (HBO Original)
Backrooms (A24)
Diners Drive-Ins and Dives, Season 55 (Food Network)
House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 262 (HGTV)
Paolo, Season 1 (HBO Original)
The Good Spirit: Behind the Doors of the Opus Dei (HBO Original)
September 27
Totally Spies, Season 7C
September 29
90 Day: The Last Resort: Between the Sheets, Season 3 (TLC)
Decades in Sports, Season 1 (CNN Original)
Miller Night Football (HBO Original)
September 30
Unmasking a Monster: Aileen Wuornos, Season 1 (ID)