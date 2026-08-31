Howard Stern is returning to television.

The perennial radio host and “King of All Media” has struck a deal with HBO Max to stream a weekly highlight version of his Sirius XM radio show. Each episode, per the press release, “spotlights Stern’s boundary-pushing humor, social commentary, and intimate conversations – all with his iconic voice and unique perspective.”

Stern was a late-night fixture in the 1990s and into the 2000s, when the E! Channel aired a nightly 30-minute show called Howard Stern, culled from the highlights of his radio show, which was then airing on K-Rock terrestrial radio in New Yor City, and syndicated around the country. (Stern moved to SiriusXM satellite radio in 2006.)

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(Cable television was a little different back in the 1990s, huh?)

Here was Stern’s comment on bringing his SiriusXM radio show to streaming television:

As the ‘King of All Media,’ I am honored to bring my SiriusXM show to HBO Max, and through HBO Max to worldwide distribution. For years, my SiriusXM show has offered only brief video peeks. HBO convinced me to pull back the curtain and let the world watch; the amazing celebrities and musicians who drop by, our staff antics, and my conversations with Robin. Bringing my latest SiriusXM shows to HBO Max’s millions of viewers, every week, is a career highlight, and I’m thrilled to be joining the ranks of such prestigious television.

The Howard Stern Show premieres on HBO Max on Thursday September 17 at 3:01 AM ET / 12:01 AM PT. New episodes will release weekly on Thursday night.

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