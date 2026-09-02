There are no new Harry Potter books or movies coming in the future. So how do you satisfy an audience that is clearly hungry for more stuff? If you are Warner Bros., you turn your hit film franchise into a TV series, one novel per season, on HBO and HBO Max.

Season 1 will adapt Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. Presuming the show is a succeess — and why wouldn’t it be, people seemingly can’t get enough of this world in every conceivable medium —that means we’ve got at least six more seasons of Harry Potter that will follow it. (The movies turned the final book into two films; we’ll see if the show tries a similar trick at some point.)

Personally, the new trailer for Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone gives me a weird sensation of déjà vu. It looks a lot like the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone film? But the actors are a little different? And the costumes are slightly changed? See what you think:

READ MORE: Harry Potter Replaces One Of Its Season 1 Actresses

Here is the new series’ official synopsis for Season 1:

There is nothing special about Harry Potter - or so his Aunt Petunia tells him. But when a mysterious letter of admission to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry arrives, it opens the door to a hidden world of magic, friendship and adventure. Yet behind Hogwarts’ enchanted walls lie dark secrets. Harry must find the courage to prove himself against the darkest wizard of all.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone premieres on Christmas on HBO Max. Here are a few more official images of the new Harry Potter cast, including Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Alastair Stout as Ron, Arabella Stanton as Hermione, John Lithgow as Dumbledore, and Nick Frost as Hagrid.

HBO HBO

HBO HBO

HBO HBO

HBO HBO

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