Go to Hell With the First ‘Hellboy’ Teaser

The first full trailer for the new reboot of Hellboy arrives on Thursday — but the first teaser for it is here right now. Take a look:

That’s not a lot to go on, but the new Hellboy — directed by The Descent’s Neil Marshall and starring Stranger Things’ David Harbour as the title character — definitely has the look of Mike Mignola’s comics. (Not that the first two movies, directed by Guillermo del Toro, didn’t. They did too.) That fiery halo is known as Hellboy’s “Crown of the Apocalypse” and it’s what gives Hellboy his real name (“Anung Un Rama,” which means “and upon his brow is set a crown of flame").

Hellboy (Have you noticed they’ve totally given up on trying to differentiate remakes and reboots in titles now? It’s not Hellboy: Resurrection, it’s not Hellboy: The Next Generation, it’s not 2 Hell 2 Boy, it’s just Hellboy. And it even has the exact same logo as the original, del Toro Hellboy logo!) opens in theaters on April 12, 2019.