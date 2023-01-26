David Harbour Haunts Netflix in the ‘We Have a Ghost’ Trailer

David Harbour became a breakout star on Netflix’s Stranger Things playing a guy surrounded by supernatural phenomenon. So ... why not become the supernatural phenomenon himself?

That could very well be the way We Have a Ghost was pitched. Harbour plays a benevolent spirit named Ernest haunting a house purchased by a family that includes patriarch Anthony Mackie. The mystery of how Harbour’s ghost died and wound up hanging around on Earth becomes the focus (Ernest is mute for some reason and thus cannot simply explain to his house’s new owners what happened to him), but once Mackie’s character shares proof of concrete evidence of the afterlife on YouTube, the world naturally takes an interest in him. Suddenly everyone wants Ernest — including the government.

The film comes from Christopher Landon, whose previous three directorial efforts include the very inventive Happy Death Day, Happy Death Day 2U, and Freaky. So hopefully this will continue his streak of clever high-concept horror comedies that manage to be funny and just a little bit scary as well. Watch the trailer below:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Finding a ghost named Ernest haunting their new home turns Kevin's family into overnight social media sensations. But when Kevin and Ernest go rogue to investigate the mystery of Ernest's past, they become a target of the CIA.

A ghost comedy about ... the CIA? Well that’s certainly a different take on this sort of material. We Have a Ghost premieres on Netflix on February 24.